Haryana geared up to host Khelo India Youth Games 2021: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the State is all geared up to host 'Khelo India Youth Games -2021'. He directed the officers to start preparing immediately so that the 'Khelo India Youth Games -2021' can be conducted successfully and wherever there is a need to strengthen the basic infrastructure that should be completed on priority. He said that Haryana has emerged as a leading sports hub in the country as it has always remained a force to reckon with as far as sports and sportspersons are concerned.

The Chief Minister said this while presiding over the meeting with the Sports and Youth Affairs Department regarding the 'Khelo India Youth Games -2021' held here in the evening. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was also present in the meeting.

To ensure that 'Khelo India Youth Games -2021' are organized successfully three committees were approved namely Monitoring, Core and Executive Committee headed by Chief Minister, Sports Minister and Chief Secretary respectively.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana will leave no stone unturned to ensure proper arrangements for organizing various sports events. "Adequate lodging and other facilities will also be provided to the players coming to participate from across the country," said the Chief Minister.

He said that the objective of organizing the 'Khelo India Youth Games -2021' is to give the players a better platform to prove their talent. He directed the officers concerned to make the 'Khelo India Youth Games -2021' memorable' so that it can be remembered for a long time in history.

The Chief Minister further said that players of the state have made their mark on the national and international level due to which the state has got the opportunity to host the 'Khelo India Youth Games -2021'.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised about the lists of facilities required for upgrading the sports infrastructure for the upcoming event. Setting up of high-level gyms for the players at major venues and facility of score boards has already been done by the department. Besides this, proper staying arrangements of the participants, geo-mapping of sports infrastructure have also been done, he was told.

The Chief Minister was apprised that Inaugural and closing ceremony will be held at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector-3, Panchkula. It was informed that in the 'Khelo India Youth Games -2021' various sports events like Athletics, Table Tennis, Archery, Wrestling, Badminton, Weight lifting Boxing, Shooting, Hockey, Cycling, Basketball, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Football, Judo, Swimming, Gymnastics, Lawn Tennis, Lawn Bowl and Handball will be held at various districts across the State.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also approved the budget for the development and upgradation of infrastructure required for the sports event. The budget will now be sent to the Government

of India.