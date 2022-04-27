Haryana fully equipped to deal with any situation arising out of Covid: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state is fully equipped to deal with any situation arising due to the corona pandemic.



The Chief Minister said this during a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of all the states through video conferencing on Wednesday. During this, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health Minister Anil Vij were also present.

Khattar said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi health services are being enhanced. He elaborated that Corona investigation, vaccination, treatment, awareness, and management of health services are being conducted. For the last one week, there has been a slight rise in the number of corona patients in three districts sharing proximity with Delhi.

Sharing the COVID status of the remaining districts of the State he said that there are no patients in four districts, while the number of patients in the remaining districts is less than 10. He said that there are currently 1960 corona-positive cases in the state, out of which 1380 patients are in Gurugram, 463 in Faridabad and 27 in Sonipat. The positivity rate of the State is 0.5 percent, he added.

He said that Haryana had received 4.25 crore doses under the Corona vaccination campaign. Out of this, the first dose has been administered to 100 percent and the second dose to 88 percent of beneficiaries. Also, 43 percent of the beneficiaries have been administered precautionary dose.

The CM said that presently 13,500 corona tests are being conducted in the State which will be enhanced to 20,000. He said that 94 oxygen plants have been set up from PM CARES and CSR funds. There are 58,000 Isolation Beds and 15,000 Oxygen Beds in state hospitals. The recruitment process of 1252 medical officers is also going on in the state.