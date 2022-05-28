Haryana first state to launch AAS software for appeals: Chief secy

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while reviewing the implementation of the Auto Appeal Software (AAS) launched under the Right to Service Act said that Haryana is the first state in the country to introduce such a unique system. This decision has been taken to make citizens aware of the time period of services available under the Right to Service Act.



Kaushal was presiding over the review meeting regarding AAS, launched under the Right to Service Act, held through video conferencing here on Friday. Under AAS, 192 services of various departments have been brought on board.

The Chief Secretary said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched Auto Appeal Software (AAS) to bring a revolutionary change in the government system by ensuring transparency and accountability in service delivery so that the works of citizens are completed within a stipulated time frame. The chief secretary has given strict directions to all the administrative secretaries to bring the services of their departments on board with AAS within 7 days. Failure to do so will result in strict action being taken, he said.

Kaushal said that the departments whose services have been transferred to other departments should denotify those services and other departments should notify the transferred services as soon as possible and bring the same to AAS. The Chief Secretary said that people are getting great relief with the introduction of the Auto Appeal Software.