Haryana FDA initiates proceedings against blood bank

Chandigarh: Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said that in the campaign being run by Food and Drug Administration Department regarding illegal medicine shops at blood centres and nursing homes, Noble Hospital, Tosham Road, Shriram Blood Centre in Hisar and two dental hospitals were raided by teams of FDA on the basis of secret information.



Vij shared that the FDA team sent Purna Chand to the blood centre posing as a blood donor. The Medical Officer was not present on the spot at that time.

The lab technician named Tanu was present there, after conducting a medical examination of the donor he declared him to be fit for blood donation and also collected his blood sample.

It is noteworthy that the blood of a donor can be taken only if it is found suitable for blood donation by the Medical Officer after a thorough medical examination.

It is a serious offence to collect blood samples wherein the donor has not been examined by a medical officer authenticated by the State Drug Controller.