Haryana enforces ESMA in wake of docs' strike

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today said that the state government has enforced ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) in the backdrop of a rapidly spreading Covid wave in the state.



The decision has been made in the wake of doctors' statewide protest with their demands of creation of a special cadre for specialist doctors in the state, restoration of 40% reservation policy, and a stop on stop on direct recruitment to the posts of senior medical officers.

The doctors now no longer could be on strike for the next six months or they will have to face serious consequences under this law.

"Now health workers will not be able to go on strike for 6 months. This step has been taken after a group of doctors went on strike to obstruct the prevention of corona," the minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, acceding to one of the key demands of the doctors hinting strike, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today gave in-principle approval to the creation of Specialist cadre post for MD or MS doctors.

Besides this, the doctors will not be given any administrative work and will practice in their concerned Specialty.

The in-principle approval has been granted today wherein the government will create a Special Sub Cadre for Specialists who will be designated as Consultant or Senior Consultants.

Earlier, a doctor with MBBS qualification and MD/MS qualification used to be in the same cadre. However, with the creation of a Specialist cadre post, these doctors will be able to focus on their work which will definitely protect their interests.