Haryana Dy CM reviews scheme for providing fortified flour to poor women

chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed that fortified flour will bring positive change in the lives of the people. The deputy Chief minister was reviewing the pilot scheme of providing fortified flour to the women of poor families in five districts by the Food and Supplies Department at his office here on Monday. Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Anoop Dhanak was also present in the meeting. While expressing happiness over the results obtained from the pilot scheme, Dushyant Chautala informed that this pilot programme was initially launched in Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Haryana. He added that due to the efforts of the Haryana Government, great outcomes have emerged that are well above expectations. On this occasion, the officers informed Deputy Chief Minister that there is a severe deficiency of micronutrients in people across the country including Haryana, due to which mainly iron deficiency anemia and folate deficiency are causing birth defects.