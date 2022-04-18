Haryana disburses Rs 714cr for welfare of workers

Chandigarh: Haryana Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is continuously making efforts for the welfare of the workers. Financial assistance and other facilities are provided by the government to the workers through various welfare schemes.



A spokesperson of the Haryana Government said that Rs 714.14 crore was disbursed by the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board under various welfare schemes. Meanwhile, Haryana Labour Welfare Board has disbursed Rs 134.57 crore to

the workers.

This amount was directly disbursed into the bank accounts of the workers. He said that the workers toil hard and contribute majorly to bringing Haryana among the leading states of the country from a developmental viewpoint. Today Haryana has become the fastest progressing state in the country thanks to the labour force.

The spokesperson said that the registration of unorganized workers is being done in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana, in which the registration of unorganized workers in Haryana is the first place in

the country.

According to the financial package announced by the government due to Covid-19, from March 30, 2020, five instalments of Rs 1000 per week i.e. Rs 5000 have been made available directly in the bank accounts of the workers by the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates of the State Bill, 2020, has been passed.

Under this, 75 per cent reservation has been assured to the local candidates of Haryana for a period of 10 years in various local companies, societies, trusts, limited liability, partnership firms, and partnership firms located in Haryana from January 15, 2022.

According to the spokesperson, about Rs 21.44 lakh workers of about 27,000 factories are registered on the Labour Department portal of the state.

Apart from this, 27.49 lakh workers are registered in 3.55 lakh establishments. Similarly, about 50 lakh workers of the state are registered on the e-shram portal of the Central Government.