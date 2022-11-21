Haryana CS Kaushal reviews progress of Rs 16K crore projects

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, on Monday, disclosed that three districts of Haryana namely Ambala, Rohtak, and Faridabad have been declared as front runners in tap connection coverage (100 per cent) under the Jal Jeevan Survekshan 2022-23 conducted by the Government of India. While Ambala has secured the first place, the second place was secured by Rohtak and third position by district Faridabad.

This was disclosed by Kaushal in the meeting of the Committee of Administrative Secretaries, held here to review projects worth more than Rs. 100 crore. About 54 projects worth more than Rs. 100 crore each of 10 departments including technical education, power, public health engineering, civil aviation, public works (B&R) and architecture, health & family welfare, medical education and research, irrigation and water resources, cooperation and home were discussed in the meeting. The total cost of all projects was around Rs. 16,000 crore.

The Chief Secretary said that the speedy completion of big projects is one of the priorities of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.