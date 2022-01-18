Haryana CS heads meeting of officers in view of Covid surge

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday held a meeting with the administrative officers in Gurugram and inquired about the COVID and the law-and-order situation in the district. During the meeting, he also directed the officers concerned to dispose of court cases expeditiously and judiciously.

Gurugram district has the highest number of COVID-positive patients as compared to other districts in Haryana. As the number of COVID cases in Delhi is on a constant rise, which oaks affecting Gurugram, therefore the Gurugram District Administration should make all the required arrangements well in time, directed the Chief Secretary. Kaushal said that the arrangement for virus containment should be made while keeping in view the current spike in the COVID-19 cases and assessing the future scenario as well.

The guidelines issued by the State Government for the containment of virus should also be followed meticulously, directed the Chief Secretary.

While apprising the Chief Secretary about the status of COVID-19 cases in Gurugram district and the arrangements made by the administration to tackle the virus spread, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Yash Garg said that although about 3300 cases are being reported in the district, the positive aspect is that this time the severity of the new strain is less as only about one percent of the patients has been infected with the strain are admitted to the

hospitals.