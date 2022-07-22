'Haryana creating conducive environment for innovation'

chandigarh: The Haryana government is creating a conducive environment to encourage innovation. To ensure overall development in the state, the state government has taken many new initiatives in every field.



The government has done the work of promoting innovation in the fields of agriculture and industry. It is the result of the policies of the Haryana government under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to encourage public welfare schemes and innovation that Haryana has become one of the top states in NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index 2021. Haryana has been ranked third in this index.

Congratulating the people of the state on this achievement, he said that the state government is committed to promoting sustainable development. He said that Haryana ranked sixth in the index released in January 2021, but this time Haryana has climbed three places to join the top states. It may be mentioned that the India Innovation Index 2021 was released by the Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog Suman Bery. The India Innovation Index is a comprehensive tool for evaluating and developing the country's innovation ecosystem.