'Haryana creating conducive environment for innovation'
chandigarh: The Haryana government is creating a conducive environment to encourage innovation. To ensure overall development in the state, the state government has taken many new initiatives in every field.
The government has done the work of promoting innovation in the fields of agriculture and industry. It is the result of the policies of the Haryana government under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to encourage public welfare schemes and innovation that Haryana has become one of the top states in NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index 2021. Haryana has been ranked third in this index.
Congratulating the people of the state on this achievement, he said that the state government is committed to promoting sustainable development. He said that Haryana ranked sixth in the index released in January 2021, but this time Haryana has climbed three places to join the top states. It may be mentioned that the India Innovation Index 2021 was released by the Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog Suman Bery. The India Innovation Index is a comprehensive tool for evaluating and developing the country's innovation ecosystem.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Murmu elected India's first tribal Prez21 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED questions Sonia Gandhi for nearly 3 hrs, Congress holds protest21 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
2024 won't be a vote for election, but for rejection: Mamata21 July 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Schemes for state will only be named after 'Bangla': Abhishek21 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT
States can't permit non-forest activities on forest land without...21 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT