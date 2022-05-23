Haryana cops recover laptops worth Rs 8 crore

chandigarh: The Haryana police has cracked a case in which a gang had robbed a truck carrying a consignment of laptops worth Rs 8 crore in Nuh district. Police has also recovered 1,294 units of laptops of a prominent brand which were stolen by the miscreants.



Giving this information here on Monday, a Haryana police spokesperson informed that they had received a secret input that two accused identified as Niyamat and Naeem, both residents of Nuh district, on the behest of the vehicle owner had stolen a truck loaded with laptops from the company. The accused were unloading the vehicle at an empty plot in village Raipuri.

Acting swiftly, the police immediately raided the location and recovered the truck. However, the miscreants managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness and efforts are on to trace them.