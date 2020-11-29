Haryana conducts record 1.21 lakh Covid-19 test in a day

New Delhi: In a major achievement, Haryana has recorded the highest testing in a single as the state registered 1,21,227 tests on Saturday. The state government led by Chief Minister ML Khattar has scaled up the testing in Haryana to isolate the positive cases and bring down the positivity rate.



Hailing the efforts of Health Department officials, Haryana's addition chief secretary (health) Rajeev Arora said, "It's a big day for Haryana as the state has set a record by conducting the highest single testing to diagnose Covid-19 patients."

"The state has achieved this milestone with the committed efforts of health workers. I compliment them for this achievement," Arora told Millennium Post.

Sharing the district-wise details of the tests conducted on Saturday, Arora said, "Gurugram has topped the list with 25,101 tests in a day followed by Faridabad that conducted 40,459 tests, Rohtak with 10,311 Covid-19 tests and Jhajjar which tested 9,500 samples to diagnose coronavirus positivity."

The districts of Bhiwani tested 6,000 samples, Karmal diagnosed 5,371 samples, Ambala tested 5,200 samples, Sirsa tested 4,778 samples and Sonipat has tested 4,009 samples on Saturday.

Fatehabad district tested 3,500 samples followed Kurukshetra that tested 3,200 samples, Mahendragarh (3,007 tests), Panchkula (2,961 tests), Charkhi Dadri (2,603 tests), Palwal (2,503 tests), Hisar (2,330 tests), Nuh (2,292 tests), Yamunanagar (1,510 tests), Jind (1,460 tests) and Kaithal (991 tests).

Notably, Haryana has also decided to observe Saturday as 'Sampling Day' on the state.