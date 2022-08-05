Haryana: Committee of secretaries okays purchase of land for projects
Chandigarh: A meeting of the Committee of Secretaries was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, for purchase of land for various projects under the e-Bhoomi portal, for the construction of Adampur bypass at a cost of about Rs. 61.36 lakh. Approval has been given for purchase of 3.76 acres of land. In addition, three projects were recommended to be referred to the High Power Land Purchase Committee. In the meeting, the land purchase for a total of 14 projects was discussed.a
The Chief Secretary directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners connected through video conferencing that before the upcoming meeting for other projects, talks should be held with the land owners regarding purchase of land with their consent.
It was informed in the meeting that a bypass will be constructed from Adampur Darauli road to Adampur Bhadra road in district Hisar and work will be started soon after completing the land purchase process.
It was informed in the meeting that about 5 acres of land is required for widening and strengthening of Datta to Lahori Ragho road in Hisar and land owners have given their consent for the required land on e-Bhoomi portal.
Similarly, one acre for four-laning of 2 lane ROB on Mumbai-Delhi railway line in Ballabhgarh and 4.37 acres of land required for construction of 2 lane ROB on Ladwa Saraswati Nagar road in Yamunanagar district, which is also required will be purchased through e-Bhoomi portal.
The Chief Secretary recommended sending these projects to the High Power Land Purchase Committee for final approval.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Monkeypox alert: Bengal ups ante against any outbreak4 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
CJI sets in motion process of appointing successor4 Aug 2022 7:56 PM GMT
'ED summons during Parl session to intimidate Congress'4 Aug 2022 7:55 PM GMT
Court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 84 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT
SC asks EC not to take precipitate action for now on Shinde camp plea4 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT