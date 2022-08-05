Haryana: Committee of secretaries okays purchase of land for projects

Chandigarh: A meeting of the Committee of Secretaries was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, for purchase of land for various projects under the e-Bhoomi portal, for the construction of Adampur bypass at a cost of about Rs. 61.36 lakh. Approval has been given for purchase of 3.76 acres of land. In addition, three projects were recommended to be referred to the High Power Land Purchase Committee. In the meeting, the land purchase for a total of 14 projects was discussed.a



The Chief Secretary directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners connected through video conferencing that before the upcoming meeting for other projects, talks should be held with the land owners regarding purchase of land with their consent.

It was informed in the meeting that a bypass will be constructed from Adampur Darauli road to Adampur Bhadra road in district Hisar and work will be started soon after completing the land purchase process.

It was informed in the meeting that about 5 acres of land is required for widening and strengthening of Datta to Lahori Ragho road in Hisar and land owners have given their consent for the required land on e-Bhoomi portal.

Similarly, one acre for four-laning of 2 lane ROB on Mumbai-Delhi railway line in Ballabhgarh and 4.37 acres of land required for construction of 2 lane ROB on Ladwa Saraswati Nagar road in Yamunanagar district, which is also required will be purchased through e-Bhoomi portal.

The Chief Secretary recommended sending these projects to the High Power Land Purchase Committee for final approval.