Haryana CM's CMGGA programme delivering fruitful results for 5 years

Chandigarh: To achieve 'Good Governance', it is important to reach the last mile person and transformation in schemes and services are crucial to fulfilling the 'New Haryana' vision of Chief Minister Manohar Khattar.

With this vision, the Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) programme has been delivering fruitful results on ground for five years. Currently running in its sixth year, CMGGAs brought to light challenges faced by the citizens, recommendations to address the issues, and measures to tweak processes for tangible outcomes. For the past six months, CMGGAs worked rigorously on some major flagships programs of Haryana. They interacted with citizens, examined the hardships, and made recommendations. These recommendations in the identified development areas were presented to the CM in a day-long meeting on Thursday at Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh. To deep dive into the issues, senior bureaucrats from relevant departments were also present in the interaction. The interaction started with updates on multiple flagship initiatives across service delivery such as Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Uthhan Yojna, education initiatives like Model Sanskriti School, Super 100, and technology in governance initiatives such as Meri Fasal Mera Byora, Gram Darshan, and JanSahayak where Associates presented their insights and challenges examined from the ground.

The meeting was also attended by Ashoka University leadership Pramath Raj Sinha, Trustee and co-Founder, and Rajesh Garodia, Professor, Vice-Chancellor and other officers of the State and CMGGA programme donors. The Chief Minister took interest in the recommendations provided by the Associates across different flagship schemes of the Government of Haryana and provided his guidance to work on structural issues like analysis of different scheme delivery schemes and other priority projects including agriculture, education, and service delivery.