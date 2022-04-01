Haryana CM to launch several projects in Gurugram today

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be in Gurugram on Friday, April 1. He will inaugurate the underpass, flyover, foot over bridge, and surface road near HUDA City Center metro station in Gurugram. Along with this, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the water supply distribution network of Zone-8 from Sector 111 to Sector 115 in Gurugram. In addition, the Chief Minister will attend the Prime Minister's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme at the Government Model Sanskriti School, Sector 43. The Chief Minister will also participate in two programmes in Gurugram on Friday.



Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav today inspected all these places and took stock of the preparations for the Chief Minister's programme.

Divulging the programme details, he said that the Chief Minister would first inaugurate the newly constructed underpass and flyover near HUDA City Center metro station in Gurugram.

An amount of Rs. 52.52 crore has been spent on these works, due to which the area near the metro station will now not have to experience any traffic jams.

This project has been completed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, under which apart from making a four-lane underpass having a length of 750 meters, two foot over bridges have been built at Signature Tower and IFFCO Chowk. Along with these, a flyover has also been constructed in front of the metro station.

Yadav said that the Chief Minister would also gift better drinking water supply facilities to the people living in Sector 111 to Sector 115 in Gurugram. An amount of Rs 10.6 crore has been spent on this water supply project. About 93,000 population will get the benefit of canal water supply from this project by 2031.

Presently people living in these sectors were dependent on water supply from tankers. The demand of about 3 MLD drinking water in these sectors has been assessed so far, he added.