Haryana CM says MoU soon for better health facilities to workers

Chandigarh: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Haryana Health Department and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for providing health facilities of civil hospitals to the workers of Haryana.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave this information while interacting with media persons after meeting with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Bhupender Yadav, while interacting with media persons, appreciated the Haryana Government for the proper implementation of labour welfare schemes, common services and facilities for the workers in Haryana.

Khattar informed that ESI hospital services are being expanded in the direction of providing adequate medical facilities to the workers in Haryana. He said that during the meeting, in addition to discussions regarding the 500-bed capacity ESI Hospital project to be set up in Gurugram, detailed discussions were held regarding 5 other ESI hospitals, nursing colleges and ESI dispensaries to be set up in the state. He said that there will be an MOU between the Haryana Health Department and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation. Different types of data of workers will also be shared.

Aravali Safari Park project to be set up on 10,000 acres of land in Haryana will be given world-class design and identity

The Chief Minister said that various related topics were discussed in detail in the context of giving a world-class identity and format to Aravali Safari Park. He said that the Aravali Safari Park project will be an important component of the development of Haryana as a tourist hub. The site and land have been identified for the establishment of the Aravali Safari Project.

He said that the Union Minister appreciated the work done by the Haryana Government for the restoration and conservation of the Aravali region.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Minister has also asked for the inclusion of the Haryanvi regional cultural identity in the format of Aravali Safari. In order to give a world-class identity and design to Aravali Safari, some world-class safari parks established in different countries of the world will also be visited.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment Sunil Barthwal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V. Umashankar, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Haryana M. D. Sinha, and other senior officers of the Central and State Governments.