Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar chairs all-party meeting on 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the National Flag will be hoisted at 20 crore houses across the country under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be celebrated from August 13 to15, which will cover a population of about 100 crore.



While, in Haryana also, the Tricolour will be hoisted in about 60 lakh houses, for this, citizens will be motivated to procure and voluntarily hoist the National Flag. In this regard, the Chief Minister, on Monday presided over an all-party meeting at Haryana Niwas Chandigarh.

During the meeting, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, Power Minister, Ranjit Singh and MLA Gopal Kanda announced that they would donate flags equal to their one month's salary. The Chief Minister also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate the flag.

The Chief Minister said that now all government buildings in the state would permanently hoist the National Falg and the tricolour would be hoisted on 26 January and 15 August.

He said that apart from hoisting the tricolour at homes from August 13 to 15, Tricolour badge would also be put on the uniforms of school children so that the spirit of patriotism could be evoked in them and they could associate themselves with this campaign.

The Chief Minister said that under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the state government will not spend any money, while flags would be taken through donations by social organisations and through CSR by industrial associations.

He said that Tricolour would be made available on cheap rates at grain shops under the Public Distribution System, post offices, Panchayat Ghar, Common Service Centers, Anganwadi Centers etc. The Chief Minister said that the Tricolour would be hoisted with full dignity. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to make the tricolour available in all the districts.

Khattar said that an appeal page will also be created on the portal for this, in which an appeal will be made to donate the flag, as well as the need or demand of the Tricolour by the district administration or other institutions will also be registered on this portal.

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that a stick should be given along with the flag and all political leaders should fix the duty of their party workers that they should also visit door to door to put up the flag and distribute the flags to those who do not have the same.

Power Minister, Ranjit Chautala also said that he would cooperate with this campaign. He said that by hoisting the Tricolour together on such a large scale by the citizens, a feeling of patriotism would be evoked among them.

In the meeting, Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda while praising this campaign said that such an initiative must be taken for evoking patriotism among the countrymen.