Haryana CM lays foundation stone of adventure tourism

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday took a historic step towards promoting tourism in the state by laying the foundation stone of Adventure Tourism Centre at Damdama village in Gurugram district and flagging off the two-day Haryana Aero Sports Carnival.



This Adventure Tourism Centre will be developed on about 19 acres of land, for development of which Haryana Tourism Department has coordinated with Aero Club of India.

The Chief Minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes for the function organised by Haryana Tourism and Aero Club of India and said that infrastructure would be created for various adventure activities in this adventure tourism centre to be started in Damdama village, situated in the lap of Aravalli in which camping sites, air strip for paramotors, aero sports activities, cafeteria and other activities will be included.

He said that adventure instills in a person the courage to face the risks, as well as to face the challenges in the person, which develops confidence, determination and leadership ability within the person.

He also said that both the roads leading to Bhondsi and Sohna connecting this Adventure Tourism Centre of Damdama will be widened and strengthened so that tourists can reach here easily. Apart from this, with the aim of promoting tourism on Damdama Lake, arrangements will be made to excavate this lake and keep water in it throughout the year.