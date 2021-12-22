Haryana CM launches online doctor service 'Saath'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today virtually launched the free online doctor service 'Saath' started by an NGO named 'Seva International' in Haryana.

Through this service, any person across the state can call the mobile number 079690700500 and get a free consultation from doctors specializing in the concerned medical ailment.

Appreciating the service work being done by 'Seva International', the Chief Minister said that the State Government also provided online doctors consultation to patients in the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Not only this, even post-COVID, medical consultation was also given to the patients, added Khattar. He said that due to the efforts of the State Government, medical equipment worth Rs 150 crore was procured from abroad and made available to the needy. Not only this, the state government employees also gave voluntary support of about Rs 300 crore, he added.