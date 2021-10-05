Haryana CM Khattar urges women to play important role in PPP survey

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon women to play an important role in the Parivar Pehchan Patra survey to identify the real beneficiaries for providing benefits of various welfare schemes.



The power of a woman is so divine that it can even make an impossible task possible, he said.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha at his residence here today.

Motivating the women workers, Khattar said that we have to give a message to the society to follow the right path and such a system should be made in which everyone should get equal rights to keep their opinions. He said that based on the verification of Parivar Pehchan Patra, the benefit of 581 government schemes would be made available to the eligible beneficiaries at their doorsteps only. After this survey, many people will be removed from the BPL list. On the suggestion of a female worker regarding the complaint of CM Window, Sh. Manohar Lal said that the eminent citizens nominated for CM Window should not settle the complaint without resolving the problem, said Khattar.

Now washing detergent and soap made by self-help group will be used in Chief Minister's residence. During the interaction, a woman worker raised the problem of the sale of products being made by the self-help groups in front of the Chief Minister, responding to which the CM immediately said that the washing detergent and soap being made by the self-help groups would be used at his residence. He also said that the products made by self-help groups will also be put up for sale in Har-Hith stores after certification and other necessary tests. The Chief Minister said that on October, 7, as many as 71 Har-Hith stores would be started across the state. There is a plan to increase their number to 5000. He said that Har-Hith stores would also be allotted to women. For this, more and more women should apply online.

Khattar said that before 2014, the gender ratio in Haryana was skewed. He said that the day he had sworn in as the Chief Minister, the first telephonic call he received from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was that Haryana should improve gender ratio.

The Chief Minister said that the gender ratio was 871 in 2014 and has been increased up to 923 due to government efforts and public participation. He said that due to collective efforts Haryana has been able to save more than 30,000 daughters.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government has established a college in every 20 km radius to facilitate the education of daughters. At the same time, a free bus facility is also being provided to girls for travelling upto 150 kms for their studies. On this occasion, OSD to Chief Minister, Bhupeshwar Dayal, Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila State President Sumitra Chauhan, Mahila Morcha's state in-charge Santosh Yadav, National Treasurer, Latika Sharma was present.