Haryana CM Khattar suspends Food and Supplies inspector in Faridabad darbar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while taking strict cognizance of the administrative irregularity of Food and Supplies Inspector, Satnarayan who had allegedly pressurised the villagers of Sotai village to withdraw their complaint, immediately suspended the said inspector.



"In future also, if any officer does not work within the fixed timeline or is found involved in malpractices, then the strictest action would be taken. Every officer and employee should work with responsibility to ensure timely delivery of citizen-centric services to the general public, said Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a Jan Samvad Programme held in Faridabad on Sunday.

During the programme, more than 600 complaints were raised before the Chief Minister. Of these, 158 complaints related to the Municipal Corporation and 89 related to the police.

The Chief Minister said that these complaints have been sent to the concerned departments and directions have been given to resolve them all at the earliest.

He said that some complaints have been resolved at the local level and the rest will be resolved after a thorough investigation.

The data of the elderly and persons with disabilities have been identified through Parivar Pehchan Patra and soon the pension benefits would be given to the verified beneficiaries, said the Chief Minister while responding to a grievance raised by an elderly regarding pension.

The Chief Minister also gave Rs 2,500 each to Rajender Singh and Rattan Singh as their pension amount. He also assured them from next month onwards, both will get the timely payment of their pension benefits.

Responding to a complaint regarding the power department, the Chief Minister directed that the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and BPTP builder to find an amicable solution to this issue.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that the common man should not be troubled because of a dispute between the two parties. He also directed to constitute of a committee under the chairmanship of SDM.

The Chief Minister also disposed of a case of disconnection of the power connection of Trilok Chand, a resident of Mirzapur village. Besides this, he also announced giving Rs 32,000 from Chief Minister's Relief Fund so that Trilok Chand can pay the penalty imposed by the Bijli Nigam. He further directed the Nigam officers to restart his power connection immediately.

Readdressing another grievance raised by Abhishek, a resident of Adele Divine Society Sector-76, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that more than 100 families reside in this society, therefore instead of commercial rate, the power supply should be ensured to the residents at the domestic rate.