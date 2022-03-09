Haryana CM Khattar presents `1.77L crore Budget, no new taxes

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, today presented Rs 1,77,255. 99 crore budget for 2022-23 fiscal in the Vidhan Sabha. This is nearly 24,000 crore more than the last year's budget of Rs 1.53 crore for 2021-22 fiscal. As the budget was presented today on International Women's Day, Khattar announced the "Sushma Swaraj Award" for women for their significant contribution or achievements in national and international affairs.



The Chief Minister also announced soft loans for women entrepreneurs whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh based on Parivaar Pehchan Patra data as well as Mahila Ashram for working women at Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula. The Chief Minister announced Tablets to all students from classes 10th 12th, besides setting up three dedicated funds to accelerate growth in various sectors. Of the Rs 1,77,255. 99 crore budget outlay, 34.4 per cent has been shown as capital expenditure of Rs 61,057.36 crore and 65.6 per cent as revenue expenditure of Rs 1,16,198.63 crore.

For Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23, total revenue receipts are projected to be Rs 1,06,424.70 crore comprising tax revenues of Rs 73,727.50 crore and non-tax revenue of Rs 12,205.36 crore. The share of central taxes is expected to be at Rs 8,925.98 crore and grant-in-aid at Rs 11,565.86 crore. Capital receipts are projected to be at Rs 5,393.89 crore, CM Khattar said. For the current year, the revenue deficit remains at 1.40 percent as per the revised estimates of 2021-22.

"With prudent fiscal management, we were able to restrict the market borrowing to about Rs 30,820 crore against the permissible limit of Rs 40,872 crore and fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.99 percent of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in the RE (Revised Estimate) of 2021-22. For financial year 2022-23, fiscal deficit is expected to be within prescribed limit of 3.5 per cent by the 15th Finance Commission, at 2.98 per cent of GSDP, as per the BE (Budget Estimate) of 2022-23", Khattar said. The CM further said that the state has laid special emphasis on increasing capital infrastructure investment to boost demand, which holds a key role in speedy economic revival with a multiplier effect.

The Chief Minister announced setting up three dedicated funds to accelerate growth in various sectors. A Climate & Sustainable Development Fund to achieve green development objectives, Research & Innovation Fund to promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities, other educational institutions, economic enterprises in public, private sectors and Venture Capital Fund to promote entrepreneurship and support youth in establishing start-ups in terms of financial assistance as well as developing market linkages.

He proposed to allocate Rs 5,988.76 crore to the agriculture and allied sectors in the Budget for FY 2022-23, which is an increase of 27.7% over the revised estimates of the current year. The government will support the establishment of 100 packhouses in 2022-23.