Haryana CM Khattar pays tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas
CHANDIGARH: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday paid tributes to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives while protecting the country.
The Chief Minister tweeted on Tuesday that on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, many salutes to the soldiers of the Indian Army, who made India proud by sacrificing their lives. The saga of valour and sacrifice of these victorious heroes will continue to inspire people for the service to the nation.
It is worth noting that in the year 1999, the Kargil war took place between the armies of India and Pakistan and the war ended on July 26. India had won this war. From that day every year July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Khattar paid tributes while paying homage to the martyrs at his residence in Chandigarh.
