Haryana CM Khattar pays tribute to freedom fighters Tilak, Azad

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Saturday paid tributes to two iconic freedom fighters, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar



Tilak and the great revolutionary leader, Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary.

On his twitter handle, the Chief Minister posted, "Salute to Immortal revolutionary Chandra Shekhar Azad who sacrificed his soul for the freedom of the country.

His great anecdotes will continue to inspire our generations to serve the nation for eternity,"

In another tweet, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and posted his famous quote 'Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ji was a strong nationalist, who raised the slogan of 'Swaraj' against British Rule.