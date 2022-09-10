Haryana CM Khattar meets delegation of shaikshik mahasangh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged the office bearers of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaishik Mahasangh, Haryana (Higher Education Cadre) to inculcate a sense of service among students by connecting them directly with society. He said that students must be involved in verification, survey, or other such activities under the welfare schemes being run by the state government. When students themselves become participants in welfare schemes, then they will develop a sense of service within them.



The Chief Minister was meeting the delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaishik Mahasangh, Haryana (Higher Education Cadre) in Panchkula today during which the delegation put forward their demands. The Chief Minister accepted a few demands and directed the officers of the department to discuss the rest of them.

The Chief Minister directed the officers of the Higher Education Department to conduct a survey regarding the preparation of a new transfer policy of teachers.