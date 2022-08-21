Haryana CM Khattar lays foundation stone of Regional Research Centre

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while acting swiftly on the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 76th I-Day celebrations for taking the country forward in the direction of research and innovation on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Regional Research Centre, Kharkhari and Animal Science Centre, Bahal at Bhiwani.



On August 15, the Prime Minister, in his address to the nation, had given a new slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan'. Envisaging the same, the state government, under the dynamic leadership of Khattar, had started working in the direction of promoting research. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that being an agrarian state, today is a special day for the agriculture sector of the state. "Today we have set 2 milestones by replacing the traditional food grains cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. I am sure that these two regional centres of both Universities will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector." The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth Rs 224.56 crore in Bhiwani on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the demand raised by people belonging to the Nayak caste to include them in the list of Scheduled Castes, the Chief Minister assured them that the state government is ready to extend any possible help to them. He said that talks have been held with the Central Government and in the next one month, this issue will be discussed again with them. He also approved several local demands raised before him. An amount of Rs. 26 crore was approved by him for the construction of 14 PWD roads. Also, an amount of Rs. 20 crore was approved for the construction of the new 32 roads of the Marketing Board and for the road repairs.

The Chief Minister assured to fulfill the demands related to the irrigation department. During this, he also announced that if the land is available, a Shaheedi Smarak will also be built in the Singhani village.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister thanked Gram Panchayat Kharkhari which has provided 120 acres of land for this Regional Research Centre to be built at a cost of around Rs. 39 crore. He informed that the Centre will be made completely ready in two years.