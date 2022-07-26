Haryana CM Khattar launches Smart E-Beat system for cops in Gurugram

Chandigarh: Introducing yet another reformatory initiative to the league of Haryana Government's e-initiatives, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the 'Smart E-Beat' system at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram and flagged off 119 motorcycle riders of the police linked with this system.



Later interacting with media persons, the Chief Minister said that under Smart Policing Initiative, the E-beat system has been started in Gurugram and with this now the entire police system has also been digitized.

He said that this is an app-based system and the attendance of motorcycle rider policemen posted on the beat will also be tracked on this app and their monitoring can also be done easily. Till now the policemen deputed on the beat used to manually mark their attendance and hence their monitoring could not be done. However, now with the introduction of this GIS-based system, the real time monitoring of the policemen deputed on beats will be done more effectively, as this system will share real-time information about their location that can be easily monitored.

The Chief Minister said that this new system would cover all the 33 police station areas located in the urban area of Gurugram. In these, 119 motorcycle riders will be deployed and each motorcycle rider will have two policemen. Hence, a total of 714 policemen will do the duty in three shifts a day.

Gurugram Police has identified 2,056 sensitive locations or points in the city, which mainly include ATMs, petrol pumps, residences of senior citizens, schools, colleges, religious places, crime-affected areas, etc, said Khattar.

He said that in future, this system will be integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), so that apart from Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), the rider can also reach for help as soon as any call is received on phone number-112. Many times motorcyclist reaches faster than a driver driving a four-wheeler.

Earlier, divulging details about the new E-beat system, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said that earlier the said project was implemented as a pilot project in East Gurugram and Manesar region.

While, after making the required changes, this month this e-beat system has been expanded and it has been implemented in South Gurugram and West Gurugram also, added Kala Ramachandran.

She said that under this new system, every rider has to download the e-beat app on their mobile phones. Then

the riders will have to mark their attendance on this

app after trenching their duty areas. The responsibility of identifying and checking sensitive spots is also assigned to these riders, added Ramachandran.