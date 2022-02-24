Haryana CM Khattar launches PADMA

Chandigarh: Haryana Government while taking another lead in taking one of it's kind initiatives launched Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) on Wednesday.



"Based on the principles of local yet global, PADMA aims to create a dynamic, self-sustainable and thriving industrial infrastructure at the cluster level for each block of Haryana, said Manohar Lal Khattar while formally launching PADMA at a function held here today. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak also remained present.

He said that PADMA is a multi-departmental and multi-agency programme that would not only promote the local products but would also give ample employment opportunities to the local youth, especially to the targeted Antyodaya families.

"PADMA, a 5-year programme will not only revolutionise the industrial landscape in Haryana through the development of PADMA industrial parks across all the blocks of the State but is also expected to bring in investment of over Rs. 25,000 crore in the form of infrastructure, Common Facility Centres (CFC), Business Development Service (BDS) Centres and set-up new industrial units in each blocks," said Khattar.

He said that around 10,000 -15,000 new units are expected to be opened in the next year in these clusters.

The Chief Minister said that in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat and to support state MSMEs, a tremendous focus has been on development of its MSME ecosystem. With this in mind the Haryana Government has set up a separate Directorate for MSMEs.

"The MSME sector plays a significant role in the economic landscape of Haryana, contributing over 22 percent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA)," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister also said that under PADMA, One product in each block of the 22 districts, covering all 140 blocks in the State has been identified based on the locally available resources, existing micro enterprise ecosystem, demographic profile, key opportunities, sunrise sectors and growth potential.

"If required necessary training and skilling would also be given so as to promote this sector," asserted the CM.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also sought suggestions from the representatives of Industry Associations, Chamber of Commerce who had attended the programme.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that with the launch of PADMA , a new benchmark has been set for taking the industries forward.

"One year ago, the blueprint of this One Block One Product was prepared and a survey and study was conducted before the implementation of this programme. The findings highlighted that there are various local products at block levels that have a huge market potential. Hence, in a bid to give boost to each block and their special product on a larger level, PADMA programme has been launched today ", said Chautala who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce Department. "Through PADMA programme, State Government would ensure maximum encouragement to small industries running in rural areas by connecting their specialized products in every block along with ensuring ample employment opportunities to the youth," added Chautala.