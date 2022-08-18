Haryana CM Khattar inspects construction works in Gurugram
chandigarh: During his stay at Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inspected the ongoing construction work at Atul Kataria Chowk and taking public convenience into account, ordered to open the 731-meter-long 4-lane flyover built on Old Delhi Road along with the service roads for the commuters to facilitate better traffic flow and connectivity.
The formal inauguration of the project will be done afterward. Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Sudhir Rajpal, Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Yadav and other senior officials of GMDA were also present on the occasion. The CM said that ever since the BJP government came to power in Haryana, due care and attention is being given to Gurugram. Flyovers and underpasses, elevated roads had been constructed to ease traffic congestion on roads here and provide relief to commuters. "Work at some places is still going on which will further ease out congestion. Afterall Gurugram is our Icon City, we need to take care of it. Development works are going on here at full swing," Khattar said.
He added that "Atul Kataria Chowk is amongst the busiest junctions of Gurugram city which sees a heavy flow of traffic on a daily basis. The flyover has now been opened for commuters and will offer greater connectivity between Delhi to Gurugram via Kapashera border."
