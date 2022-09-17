Haryana CM Khattar emphasises on need for more research on natural farming

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while attending a brainstorming session regarding natural farming held at Gurukul, Kurukshetra on Friday stressed on conducting more research along with ensuring the extensive reach of the benefits of natural farming to the masses. Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat, and Gujarat Chief Minister,



Bhupendra Patel also attended the session.

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh, Agriculture, Agriculture, and Farmers' Welfare Minister J.P Dalal, and Agriculture Minister of Gujarat Raghavji Patel also attended the session.

Bhupendra Patel had specially visited Gurukul Kurukshetra to study the model of natural farming. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed him by presenting a bouquet. After this, the Governor of Gujarat, the Chief Ministers of both the states, the State Power Minister, the Agriculture Minister, officers of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department of the Government of Haryana and the officials of Gujarat held detailed discussions on natural farming. After this, these dignitaries also visited Gurukul's Natural Farming Farm and closely studied the crops being grown there. In the present time, natural farming is the need of the hour.

There is an increasing trend among farmers and consumers for adopting this kind of cultivation in the country and abroad. Natural farming is not only beneficial for the farmer but also improves the health of the consumer as they get quality products.

It is believed that 'Ahara suddhau sattva-suddhih' means that the purity of food, follows the purification of inner nature. Haryana government is making continuous efforts to promote natural farming. The state government is giving a grant of Rs. 25,000 to those who adopt natural farming and buy an indigenous cow.

The Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat said that today the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is increasing in agriculture. This reduces the fertility of the land. Today we need to adopt natural farming. This will not only reduce the cost of the farmer but will also ensure water conservation, said Acharya Devvrat.