Haryana CM Khattar distributes cash awards to Commonwealth winners

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave the slogan of 'Padak Lao Padak Badhao' to the players of the state. He said that for this the medal-winning players will have to prepare 5 to 10 players like themselves. This can be possible when the sport is taken up as a career.



The Chief Minister said that India has come fourth this time in the medal tally of the Commonwealth Games. Our target is to come first in this medal tally and this target can definitely be achieved by the players of Haryana. He also called upon the players of the state to imbibe the five vows as given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the sports policy and sportspersons of Haryana have also been appreciated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Haryana is the sports capital of the country, from which the rest of the nation is drawing inspiration. The Chief Minister was addressing a function organised in Gurugram in honour of the medal winners and sportspersons of the Commonwealth Games.

Khattar honoured the players by giving them cash prizes and mementos. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist was given a cash prize of Rs 1.50 crore, silver medalist Rs. 75 lakh and bronze medalist Rs. 50 lakh. On the other hand, the person who came fourth was given an amount of Rs. 15 lakh. Along with this, an amount of Rs. 7.50 lakh was given to the players participating in the Commonwealth Games. In the Birmingham Commonwealth Games-2022, a total of 29 players including the players of the Indian women's hockey team from Haryana have won medals. According to the sports policy of the state, a total cash prize of Rs. 25.80 crore has been awarded to the players. Along with this, the players were also given job appointment letters.

The CM said that the players of Haryana have become the talk of the country. Along with this, the incentives and facilities being given by the government from the school level right up till preparations for the Olympics are also being appreciated. Out of 215 players participating in this year's Commonwealth Games, 42 are from Haryana. Players from Haryana have won 20 medals out of the country's 61. Of these, 17 medals were won in the individual events and 3 medals were won in the team events. He said that our daughters are performing best in sports.

He said that Sudhir of Sonipat has won gold medal in Para Power Lifting. Similarly, Haryana has won 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medal in Boxing, 6 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze medals in Wrestling and 1 Bronze medal in Athletics. Indian Women's hockey team won bronze medal.