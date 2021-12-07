Haryana CM Khattar directs officers to expedite work of making villages Laldora free

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed to expedite the work of making villages Laldora-free across the state. In this regard, on Monday, the Chief Minister held a meeting of the officers of Haryana Revenue Department and Survey of India. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present during this meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government has given the actual rights to the owner of the property by abolishing Lal Dora. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised this scheme of Haryana and has implemented this scheme in the whole country under the name Svamitva Yojana. People living in rural areas are getting huge benefits of this scheme. In future, villagers can start any business by taking loan against their property.

The Chief Minister said that so far the mapping work has been completed in 6042 villages of the state. Some villages are still left and directions have been given to complete the drone mapping work at the earliest. Apart from this, after mapping, the maps being prepared by the Survey of India will also be expedited.

Khattar said that so far 11, 65, 593 property cards have been made in 6309

villages.