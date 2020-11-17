Haryana CM Khattar directs DTOs to work dedicatedly

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed district transport officers (DTOs) to work dedicatedly to bring complete transparency in the functioning of the Transport Department.



Presiding over a meeting of DTOs of all 22 districts of the state, Khattar said his government has been working with the sole aim of providing a clean administration to the people of the state and has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Taking strict note of the frequent complaints of corruption in the Transport Department, the Haryana dispensation had launched "Operation Shudhi" under which several decisions were taken to infuse transparency in the department and deputing independent DTOs in all districts is among such decisions, he said.

Transport and Mines and Geology Minister Mool Chand Sharma was also present in the meeting. Khattar said the state government has not only transferred about 250 employees of the department but also circulated the list of "undesirable contact men" (middlemen) to all DTOs following which their entry has been completely banned thus giving a clear message to those involved in the corrupt practices to mend their ways, according to an official statement.