Haryana CM Khattar directs DCs to prepare complete data under land bank policy

Sushil ManavChandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to prepare the complete land data of their respective districts as soon as possible under the Land Bank Policy of the State Government. Apart from this, directions have also been given to get GIS mapping of the identified land done so that all the data can be made available in digital form.



The Chief Minister was holding a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners regarding the land bank through video conferencing here today.

While directing the Deputy Commissioners, Khattar said that the entire land of the district, whether it is owned by Haryana Government, Gram Panchayat, Board or Corporation and private land, should also be assessed in detail.

He said that the land mapping being done under Swamitva Yojana, Large Scale Mapping Scheme and drone mapping being done in urban areas should also be completed at the earliest, only then the actual land of the district can be assessed.

He said that the unutilized land lying with various departments will now come under the government and they wil be made a part of the land bank. The land will be owned by the Haryana government. The land in the land bank can be easily used for development projects.

Make sure to clean the sewerage and drains.

During the meeting, the CM while giving directions to the Deputy Commissioners said that the rainy season has just started and the rainy season is going to last for the next two months, which is why cleaning of drains should be ensured to prevent water logging in urban areas.

Apart from this, wherever the condition of the roads is deteriorating due to rains, repair or patching work should be done continuously so that the general public does not face any kind of problem in traffic.