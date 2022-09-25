Haryana CM Khattar congratulates Sikh community for SC order on separate Gurdwara committee for state

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Sikh community of Haryana on the decision of the Supreme Court to constitute a separate Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for Haryana.



He said that now all 52 Gurdwara Sahib will work under the supervision of the Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee in the spirit

of harmony and continue to serve society.

He was interacting with the media persons on Saturday after taking blessings of pious Guru Granth Sahib Ji at the historic Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula.

The Chief Minister said that the issue of a separate Gurdwara Management Committee for Haryana was pending in the Supreme Court for a long time. After almost 8 years, the Supreme Court has given a verdict in favor of the Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee.

Now, all 52 Gurdwara Sahib in the state will work under the supervision of this committee and will continue to serve society through their selfless service. Appealing to the Sikh community of Haryana, he said that they should cease all contradictions and continue service work together under one umbrella. He said that soon a team of all the Gurdwaras will be constituted in the state.

Responding to a question regarding the damage caused to crops due to incessant rain in the state, Khattar said that it is continuously raining in the whole of North India including Haryana for the last two days, due to which the paddy crop in the state is affected.