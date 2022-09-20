Haryana CM Khattar announces bonanza for fishery farmers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while announcing a big bonanza for the farmers who are doing the Fisheries business, said that the Haryana Government will give an advance subsidy to the farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) if there is any delay in the subsidy coming from the Central Government.



Besides this, the Chief Minister also announced for setting up of a testing lab related to this business in Sirsa. This will directly benefit the local farmers who are in this business as earlier, the farmers of this district had to especially go to Rohtak for the lab testing facility.

Khattar was speaking at a workshop of shrimp farmers organized at Chormar Khera village in Sirsa district held on Monday.

He further announced that a wholesale fish market would also be opened in either Jhajjar or Gurugram district for the purchase and sale of fish. This would ensure the economic progress of the farmers. Like the Kisan Credit Card, the government is also providing the facility of credit cards to fish farmers. Similarly, the government is also holding discussions with banks and insurance companies for providing insurance facilities for fisheries as well, added Khattar.