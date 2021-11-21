Haryana CM inaugurates GIS labs in 11 districts

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Geographic Information System Laboratories (GIS Labs) are being established in all the districts of the state, so that data related to various departments can be collected through satellite.



The monitoring of the projects run by various departments can be done through satellite and the data related to all the departments will be available in these labs.

After inaugurating the GIS Lab set up by Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) in 11 districts of the state through a virtual meeting at Camp Office Chandigarh on Sunday, the Chief Minister interacted directly with the cabinet ministers, public representatives and officials of the state present in

these districts.

He said that data would be collected and preserved using satellite images in these labs which are being built by HARSAC.

After this, complete details of the data received such as name of the property owner, contact number, area of the property, status of the property related to residential or commercial area will

be recorded.