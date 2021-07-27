Haryana CM inaugurates Corporate Headquarters of Hyundai in Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that Haryana is not limited to business to business or government to business or government to government relationship. He said that the region of Haryana is the land of hospitality and the birthplace of the Gita. That's why we believe in 'Heart to Heart Connect'. Khattar was speaking at the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters of Hyundai Motors India at Sector-29, Gurugram on Tuesday.

He said that Haryana's Single Window System has been recognized as one of the best systems in India for providing approvals for the industry. He said that we have set up a new department named Foreign Cooperation Department to help investors and entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister inaugurated the new Corporate Headquarters of the company by cutting the ribbon along with MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, SS Kim.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated two oxygen plants set up by the company at the Community Health Centre at Nuh District Headquarters and at Alafia Civil Hospital.

During his address at the inauguration of the Corporate Headquarters of the company, the CM said that in the matter of industrial investment, Haryana is now not only focusing on the satisfaction of the investors, but also on keeping the customers happy. The establishment of the headquarters of Hyundai Motors in Gurugram is a living example of Haryana's 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living'.