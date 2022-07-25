Haryana CM, Governor congratulate Neeraj Chopra

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated golden boy Neeraj Chopra for creating history by winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. He said that Neeraj Chopra of Haryana is the pride of the country. He has become the first male player from India to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.



The Chief Minister also spoke to Neeraj's uncle Bhim Chopra and congratulated him.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya also congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal in World Athletics Championships. Dattatraya said that Neeraj Chopra has brought laurels not only to Haryana but also to India.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khattar said that the government's aim is to make Haryana a sports hub. For this, promising players like Neeraj Chopra will work to inspire the younger generation.

He said that it is because of youth like Neeraj Chopra that Haryana's flag is waving high in sports at the world level. The CM said that today we have taken a step forward in the world of sports. The policies of the state government and the performance of the players of Haryana are being discussed all over the world. Haryana gives its sportspersons the highest number of awards and facilities in the country for winning medals in the Commonwealth, Asiad, and Olympics.

Khattar said that the Haryana has formulated 'Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons Rules-2018' to ensure secure employment for outstanding sportspersons. For the 550 new posts have been created in the sports department. Apart from this, 156 sportspersons have been given government jobs till May 7, 2022.

Provision for reservation has been made for sportspersons in direct recruitment to posts from class one to class four. The honorarium of sportspersons who won Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awards has been increased from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000 per month. Amounts of Rs. 20,000 per month are being given to Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award winners and Rs. 5,000 per month to Bhim Award winners.