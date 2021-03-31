Haryana CM gives nod to purchase of goods upto Rs 400 cr

Chandigarh: The meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) held under the Chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday approved purchases of goods to be procured by various departments upto the limit Rs 400 crore.

Later while addressing the media persons, Manohar Lal while divulging the meeting details said that approval for purchasing various educational equipments required for upgrading traditional classrooms into web-based smart classrooms has been given. Promoting online education is the need of the hour and therefore the approval for purchasing these modern educational equipments has been given, said Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister further informed that an amount of Rs. 25 crore has been approved for purchase of 38 outdoor and indoor sports items to be utilized in the schools across the State.

Responding to a question regarding Rabi Procurement season commencing from April 1, 2021, the CM said that adequate arrangements have made by the concerned departments ensuring hassle-free procurement. Besides this, it would also be ensured that both Farmers' and Arhtiyas do not face any problem throughout the procurement process.

"This time the payment of procured crops will directly be made in the accounts of the farmers. We have decided to make direct payments to the farmers' accounts, while the mode of payment between Arhtiyas and farmers is their internal matter," said the Chief Minister.

Responding to another question regarding the attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang in Punjab, Manohar Lal said that the incident is highly

condemnable and the matter has been brought to the notice of Punjab and Central

Government.