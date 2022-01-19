Haryana CM flags off vaccination van donated by Infosys

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the cooperation shown by the corporate houses under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) along with the government efforts during the COVID-19 Pandemic has been commendable.

IT companies like Infosys have a name in the country and the world. Even in this time of crisis, Infosys is brilliantly performing its responsibility, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking after flagging off the COVID Vaccination Mobile Van donated by Infosys to Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) here today. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion.

The COVID Vaccination mobile van will be used for vaccination in remote areas like Morni Hills in the Panchkula district.