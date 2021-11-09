Haryana CM enhances compensation for crop damage

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while giving a bonanza to the farmers, on Monday increased the crop compensation amount in case of damage from Rs.12,000 to Rs.15,000.



For crop damage coming under the lower slab, the CM has increased the compensation Rs. 10,000 to Rs.12,500 and for slabs below this, the compensation amount has been increased by 25 per cent.

Khattar made this announcement during the launch of a modern cooperative sugar Mill in Karnal on Monday built at a cost of Rs. 263 crore.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is giving the highest crop compensation across the country.

Khattar called upon the farmers to get their crop insured. He said that two days ago the government had announced that the farmer possessing 2 acres of land will not have to pay crop insurance premium, while for the farmers possessing 5 acres of land, the government has decided to pay half of their premium. The farmers having land more than 5 acres will have to get the crop insured at their own cost.

He said that the capacity of Karnal Sugar Mill has been increased from 2200 tonnes of cane per day (TCD) to 3500 TCD. He said that now the farmers of Karnal and its surrounding areas will not have to take their sugarcane elsewhere because if required mill with run more.

The Chief Minister said that the rate of sugarcane in Haryana is the highest in the country and he assured the farmers that the rate of sugarcane would remain the highest.

Khattar said that there are 11 Cooperative Sugar Mills in the State. The government is constantly making efforts to reduce the losses being faced by these Sugar Mills. Power generation plants and ethanol plants are being set up in these mills. He said that the country would get the benefit of foreign exchange by setting up ethanol plants. The government is investing Rs. 660 crore in expanding the Sugar Mills. Gradually, power generation plants and ethanol plants will be set up in all cooperative sugar mills. This will increase the income of sugar mills and reduce losses. Khattar said that doubling the income of farmers is the main goal of the government. The government is constantly encouraging progressive farmers.