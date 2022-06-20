Haryana CM directs Vishwakarma University to open centres in dists

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday directed the Sri Vishwakarma Skill University to open extension centres in other districts of the state. Employment-oriented courses will be run in the centres on the lines of the university to enhance the skills of the youth. The Chief Minister was reviewing the progress of the country's first Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, set up in Haryana, at the Public Works Rest House in Gurugram on Monday.



Apart from the Vice-Chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University Raj Nehru and his staff, Divisional Commissioner, Gurugram, Rajiv Ranjan was also present during the review meeting. The Chief Minister said that in today's modern era is an era of skill. Now the earlier 3R education is no longer important. He said that after senior secondary level, emphasis has to be laid on making the students skilled in higher education. For this, the University should open its extension centers to run the courses in other districts. Apart from Gurugram and Palwal districts, there is a need to improve the skills of youth in other districts of the state. After identifying the vacant government buildings in those districts, centres can be run there. Not only this, but he said to link engineering colleges located in those districts also with this university and give them affiliation.

The Chief Minister stressed on conducting courses to impart essential skills in everyday life like electrician, plumber, refrigerator, washing machine. He said that by doing these short-term courses, youth can earn their livelihood. With this, the Chief Minister directed the University administration to prepare and track the data of all young men and women must also be maintained who have not been able to find employment. He said that the records of the Parivar Pehchan Patra of all these students should also be kept.