Haryana CM confident of Murmu's victory

Chandigarh: Haryana and Punjab MLAs cast their votes for Presidential polls in their respective assemblies in Chandigarh on Monday.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he is confident that Droupadi Murmu will win with a huge margin. "Murmu is an inspirational personality and I am sure that she will be winning the elections with a huge margin as she will be getting more votes than expected," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the media after casting his vote for the post of President in the State's Vidhan Sabha on Monday. He said that along with all the states of the country, voting is going on for the post of President in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which will continue till 5 pm.

"NDA and UPA candidates have their own voting calculation, I am completely sure that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu will win the election by a huge margin and will take oath on July 25," said Khattar.

The CM said that Droupadi Murmu would set an example and be a source of great inspiration among other women across the country.

He said that whether it's about selecting a Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate, NDA has always preferred choosing good and educated candidates.