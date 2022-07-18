Haryana CM confident of Murmu's victory
Chandigarh: Haryana and Punjab MLAs cast their votes for Presidential polls in their respective assemblies in Chandigarh on Monday.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he is confident that Droupadi Murmu will win with a huge margin. "Murmu is an inspirational personality and I am sure that she will be winning the elections with a huge margin as she will be getting more votes than expected," said Khattar.
The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the media after casting his vote for the post of President in the State's Vidhan Sabha on Monday. He said that along with all the states of the country, voting is going on for the post of President in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which will continue till 5 pm.
"NDA and UPA candidates have their own voting calculation, I am completely sure that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu will win the election by a huge margin and will take oath on July 25," said Khattar.
The CM said that Droupadi Murmu would set an example and be a source of great inspiration among other women across the country.
He said that whether it's about selecting a Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate, NDA has always preferred choosing good and educated candidates.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT