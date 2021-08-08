Haryana CM: CMGGA will make efforts to improve governance

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that young professional associates in Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates Programme (CMGGA) will make efforts to improve governance as per the priorities of Haryana Government. Besides this, Good Governance Associates will help the Government to deliver the benefits of welfare policies up to the very last person in the queue in the society which will support and help in connecting them with the mainstream of the society.

The Chief Minister was addressing the sixth cohort of CMGGA here on Sunday.

Citing Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) as one of the important schemes run by the State government, the Chief Minister said that main target of the State Government is to ensure Rs 10,000 per family monthly income of one lakh poor families under this scheme. In this scheme, 6 Departments including Local Bodies, Labour, Skill Development and Industrial Training, Health and MSME are working jointly.

He said that it is the priority of the State Government that every family across the State should get employment and self-employment opportunities by the year 2024 which will bring financial stability in the families of the state. He said that Nuh district in the State needs a positive transformation in the field of education, health and employment as compared to other districts.

The Chief Minister said that Good Governance Associates should make efforts to implement constructive thoughts for the welfare of the society. He said that overcoming the challenges that prevail while following the right path should be the main focus of life.