Haryana CM chairs meeting of high powered land purchase committee

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, while chairing the meeting of High Powered Land Purchase Committee (HPLPC) here on Friday accorded approval to make negotiation amounting to Rs. 15 crore with the farmers for the landholdings to be purchased through e-Bhoomi for setting up four projects of Irrigation, Public Works (B&R), Medical Education and Research departments in four districts namely Jind, Rohtak, Karnal and Panipat.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal while chairing HPLPC meeting with the Deputy Commissioners held through video-conferencing said that after the purchase of these landholdings the work proposed projects to be set up on the lands voluntarily given by farmers in these four districts should be expedited at the earliest. Farmers who have consented to give their lands for proposed government projects also attended the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij also remained present during the meeting.

Later while addressing the media persons for divulging project details, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that a total of nine agendas pertaining to purchase of landholdings in eight districts namely Jind, Rohtak, Karnal, Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Sirsa and Kaithal of four departments including Irrigation, Public Works (B&R), Medical Education and Research and Public Health Engineering were discussed.

"Out of the nine, for now, the State Government has approved four agendas that include construction of New Barsola Sub Minor at village Barsola, construction of ROB service road at Lakhan Majra in Rohtak district, construction of approach road from NH 44 to proposed University of Health Sciences Karnal at village Kutail and construction of drain for connecting Main Drain No 1 Chhoti Yamuna to Main Drain No 2 outfalls for disposing of STP water for Karnal Town," shared Deputy Chief Minister.

He further informed that around 12.4 acre land would be purchased for the construction of New Barsola Sub Minor at village Barsola.