Haryana CM announces Diwali bonus for staff of all four power utilities

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced Diwali bonus to the employees of all the four power utilities of Haryana on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. A bonus of Rs 1,500 each will be given to both regular and contract employees. More than 36,000 employees will be benefitted by this gift from the Chief Minister.



1,399 regular employees and 68 contractual employees of Group C of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited and 303 regular employees and 151 contractual employees of Group D will get Rs 1,500 each as bonus.

Similarly, there are 3,681 regular staff and 2,003 contractual staff of Group C of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam and 390 regular staff of Group D and 573 contractual staff, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam's 6,421 regular employees of Group C and 4,415 contractual employees and 319 regular employees and 575 contractual employees of Group D, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam's 8,308 regular employees and 6,907 contract employees of Group C and 286 regular employees and 918 contractual employees of Group D will get Rs 1,500 each as bonus.