Haryana Chief Secy reviews progress of Rs 151 crore projects

Chandigarh: The work of widening Karnal-Meerut road, NH 709-A to 6/4 laning has been completed by the Public Works Department of Haryana. More than Rs. 151 crore have been spent on its construction and it will be inaugurated soon.



This information was given in the Committee of Administrative Secretaries, Chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, held here on Tuesday to review projects worth more than Rs. 100 crore. About 39 projects worth more than Rs. 100 crore of 5 departments were discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that speedy completion of big projects is one of the priorities of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The administrative secretary should ensure to complete the work of these public welfare projects in a time-bound manner keeping in mind the milestones fixed. Hisar Airport will be functional by next March.

It was informed that the work of operational building, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling) and cargo operation under Phase-II of Swarna Jayanti Integrated Aviation Hub is also being done at a fast pace. It was told that with the formation of MRO in Hisar, the aircraft will not have to be taken far distances for repair.