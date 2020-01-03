Haryana Cabinet okays proposal for use of Hindi in lower courts
Chandigarh: The Haryana cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to allow the use of Hindi in lower courts.
They decided to amend the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969 to authorise the use of Hindi for proceedings and judgments passed by courts subordinate to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The state cabinet also decided to request Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to take the consent of President Ram Nath Kovind for the use of Hindi, in addition to English, for proceedings and judgments pertaining to the state by the high court.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Are you ambassador of Pak or PM of India3 Jan 2020 6:46 PM GMT
Soleimani killed in US airstrike3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Govt won't budge an inch on CAA: Shah3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Kerala CM writes to 11 non-BJP states to stand united...3 Jan 2020 6:42 PM GMT
Next move on deportation of Rohingya refugees3 Jan 2020 6:41 PM GMT