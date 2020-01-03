Haryana Cabinet okays proposal for use of Hindi in lower courts

Chandigarh: The Haryana cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to allow the use of Hindi in lower courts.



They decided to amend the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969 to authorise the use of Hindi for proceedings and judgments passed by courts subordinate to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The state cabinet also decided to request Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to take the consent of President Ram Nath Kovind for the use of Hindi, in addition to English, for proceedings and judgments pertaining to the state by the high court.