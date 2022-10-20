Haryana Cabinet approves rules to ban money circulation schemes

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure to a complete ban on the promotion or conduct of prize chits and money circulation schemes, the Haryana government has formulated Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Rules-2022 which will come into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette.



A decision in this regard was taken in the State Cabinet meeting which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday.

The provisions of the 'Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning), Act, 1978' were made applicable to the State as per section 13 of the Act and under this now the Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Rules-2022 has been formulated.

As per the Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Rules-2022, no individual or company or firm or business association, in any form will promote, run or participate in money circulation scheme including a disguised money circulation scheme. Through another decision, the Cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding amendment in Haryana Public Works Department Public Health Branch, Junior

Engineers (Group C) Service Rules, 1986.